Bugg Jones Flys Into ECU Radar
Jamareeh “Bugg” Jones has picked up his twelfth scholarship offer with the addition of East Carolina and it is one that he said came as a bit of a surprise.The Highland Springs product out of Virgi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news