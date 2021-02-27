Caden Kitler Talks About His New Offer From ECU And More
Getting a strong push up front offensively is one of East Carolina’s big goals as the Pirates continue to build a football team for the future. One of the better ones that they have offered is Cade...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news