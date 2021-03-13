PirateIllustrated - Carson Wisenhunt and ECU Wins Game Two Over Charlotte 3-1

East Carolina arrived on Saturday seeking their twelfth win of the season and picked up a 3-1 victory over Charlotte in game two of the weekend series after a slow start for both teams.

ECU left-hander Carson Wisenhunt(3-0) delivered nine strikeouts and gave up just three hits to pick up the win before C.J. Mayhue entered in relief in the seventh inning to picked up his third save of the season.

Wisenhunt talked about his objective on the mound on Saturday.

“I just try to do the same thing I’ve been doing and that’s just fill up the zone and let the defense work and be consistent in what I’m doing,” said Wisenhunt who pitched in his first career Saturday start, “My off speed was really working for me. They were trying to take away my heater and they were just fouling off, so I knew I could I could get them up front with change ups and breaking balls. Just did my best to keep it in the zone and make them swing and miss.”

“That was a Friday night pitcher’s duel between McGowan and Carson went out there and won pitches. His pitch count was down. They’re very good offensively and one of the best offensive teams we face this year,” Cliff Godwin said, “Carson was unbelievable, our defense was unbelievable. A-Mac got a big swing off and Connor got a big swing off and Mayhue came in and shut the door.”

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the sixth when Alex Makarewicz muscled a solo home run to right field for a 1-0 ECU lead. That got right-hand Charlotte starter Bryce McGowan(2-2), who took the loss, lifted for 49’er reliever Chris Lothes after yielding just five hits and eight strikeouts in 104 pitches.

One inning later Connor Norby homered to right center off of Lothes to expand the lead to a field goal.

Charlotte finally got on the scoreboard n the top of the ninth when Aaron McKeithan homered to left field off of C.J. Mayhue to make it 3-1 before striking out Will Butcher to end the game.

East Carolina(12-2) and Charlotte(8-4) return for game three on Sunday at 1 o’clock.

BOX SCORE