{{ timeAgo('2018-06-21 11:54:18 -0500') }}

Chad Stephens Elated & Relieved to Get Recruiting Behind Him

Southeast Guilford outside linebacker Chad Stephens committed to East Carolina on Wednesday.
Chad Stephens out Southeast Guilford made a Wednesday morning commitment to ECU.Last season he accounted for 35 tackles, 29 of which were solo tackles to go along with a pair of sacks and one inter...

