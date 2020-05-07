Senior defensive end Chance Purvis who was suspended from the team in February due to felony charges was removed from the East Carolina roster on Thursday and will not return to the team.

Purvis, who would have been the only returning defensive lineman for ECU, was booked on $10,000 bond with a court date set for August 12.

On February 18, Purvis was charged with felony second degree kidnapping along with breaking and entering with intent to terrorize and injure.

Over the past two seasons, Purvis played in every contest and started in all twelve games as a junior. He was credited with 51 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and four sacks.

Purvis made 68 tackles and 15.5 tackles for loss in his East Carolina career and is the third ECU player to have a run in with the law this year.

Offensive lineman Cortez Herring was arrested in January with intent to sell and distribute marijuana. Herrin was suspended from all team activities after the charge.

Redshirt sophomore defensive end Dorian Hardy was also charged earlier this year for failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge.