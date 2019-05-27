Coleman told Rivals.com about what ultimately led to his decision. “Both my family and I are people who make serious life decisions based upon relationships and comfortability,” he said. “I’ve built really strong relationships over the last four years but I feel most comfortable with the relationship I’ve built with Coach (Joe) Dooley, Coach (Raphael) Chillious and the staff at East Carolina.”

After backing off of his Wake Forest commitment earlier this month, Charles Coleman quickly navigated his newly heightened recruitment before pledging to East Carolina . A late blooming prospect from New England, Coleman is a solid long-term center as he should bring the requisite size and stature to compete within the AAC.

A 7-foot center prospect with a near 7-foot-4 wingspan, Coleman committed to Wake Forest in March before backing off of his initial decision just over a week ago. Heavily coveted by Cincinnati, Creighton, Duke, Georgia, and Virginia Tech in recent days, Coleman is a quality late year addition for the Pirates thanks to the upside and evolving half-court skillset that he possesses.

ECU is getting a hard playing, strong, mobile and active half-court weapon that has begun to develop his offensive skillset. He is productive around the basket as a low-post scorer that can convert with soft touch over his left shoulder and is a more than capable rebounder within traffic. He has gotten better at extending the defense with the perimeter jumper as he could potentially evolve into a pick-and-pop threat. Thanks to his length and strength, Coleman could be defensive end, too, as a shot blocker.

The fourth commitment from the 2019 class for ECU, Coleman should prove a strong presence within the interior for the Pirates throughout his college stay. In the fall, he will also be joined by Brandon Suggs, Logan Curtis and Tristen Newton.