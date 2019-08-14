Defensive tackle Xavier McIver out of Cheraw, South Carolina is the latest to make a verbal commitment to ECU.

The 6-3, 275 pound defensive tackle held at least 14 offers coming into this week.

Those offers included Tulane, Wake Forest, Temple, UCF, West Virginia, USF, South Carolina, Akron, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Liberty, in addition to the offer from ECU.

McIver is credited with 137 tackles over the past three seasons including 37 last year in ten games and 63 the prior season in twelve contests.

He was also credited with nine sacks in 2018.

Pirate assistant Roy Tech is credited with his recruitment for the Pirates.

McIver also plays basketball at Cheraw where he is averaging about twelve points and ten rebounds per contest.

The latest ECU commitment gives the Pirates twenty commitments for the class of 2020.