Choosing a Backup Quarterback Next On The Agenda For ECU
While the ECU offense continues to be a work in progress under veteran offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick, the Pirates hope to firmly turn the corner this season.In order to do so, the offens...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news