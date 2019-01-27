Clarence Hicks Finds Recruitment Heating Up & Discusses ECU Visit
As Clarence Hicks’ recruitment continues, the latest stop on his whirlwind tour found him in Greenville, North Carolina to check out ECU for the second time.The Hutchinson, C.C. defensive end came ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news