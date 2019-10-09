Clover, South Carolina linebacker Shon Brown has decided to end his commitment to East Carolina.

Brown made his announcement on Wednesday.

"First, I want to thank Coach (Mike) Houston, Coach Sims, Coach Thweatt, and the community of ECU. I will forever be thankful for the hospitality ECU has shown me,” Brown announced on Twitter.

"I'm at a time in life where I've prayed and dreamt about since I was a kid and God had truly blessed me. After countless days and hours of praying, and talking with my family and coaches, I've decided to end my verbal commitment with East Carolina University. I feel as this is the best decision and I am trusting the Lord to guide my footsteps. Thank you and God Bless all."

Brown was solid as a junior at linebacker accounting for seven sacks to go along with 14 tackles for a loss for a Clover High squad that went 5-5 in 5-A Region 3 play in South Carolina.

His team is off to a 6-0 start this season. Brown was recruited by new Pirate assistants De’Rail Sims and Byron Threatt.

In addition to his offer from ECU, Brown holds offers from Air Force, Coastal Carolina, Lehigh, Charleston Southern, Newberry and Gardner-Webb.

Brown made an unofficial visit to ECU on June 10 where the ECU staff got an opportunity to see his potential and made an initial offer. Ten days later he made the decision to come to ECU.

He described his excitement level at the time of making his initial decision.

“You know, I’m just so excited. I’m still processing the fact that I even committed because at a young age I told my mom that my dream was to play football in college and I want to make it to the NFL,” Brown said, “I never thought this day would come and I’m just so excited that I’ve reached this point and I’m going to keep working toward my goal which is to make it to the NFL.”

With the loss of Brown from the commitment list for 2020, the Pirates are currently at twenty pledges for the year and now rank 50th with Rivals.com.

More as recruiting events unfold, here on PirateIllustrated.com.