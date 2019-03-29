Former Georgia and Miami head coach Mark Richt made his way to Greenville on Friday for ECU's coaches clinic.

Coach Houston was excited to have Richt in town where he got his coaching start back in the 1980's as an offensive assistant for the Pirates.

"It was great. Coach got here right before practice so we were able to talk a little bit before," said Houston, "I actually coached against his son a few years back when I was at Lenior-Rhyne University and we had a few moments."

Having the opportunity to have Coach Richt talk to his team is a big deal for the first year Pirate coach and a big deal for this new staff.

"I had him address the team at the end. Kids, coaches and we all know what he's achieved in his coaching career and is as well respected a coach as there is in the country, especially for the way he did things," Houston told PirateIllustrated.com.

"So I thought that was a pretty incredible moment at the end of practice with him addressing the team and talking to them about what they're going through and how he evaluated practice - the energy and enthusiasm the kids the have."

Houston hopes to continue to pick Richt's brain tonight and get some tidbits on turning a program around.

"I look forward to talking to him tonight to get his thoughts and feedback. Not just practice today but I remember when he first got to Georgia. Things had been a little bit rough and how he turned it around. It's a great honor to have him here as part of our clinic this weekend."

PI AUDIO: MIKE HOUSTON'S POST PRACTICE WORDS