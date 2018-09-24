Fresh off of ten days on the road and their 20-13 loss to USF in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, ECU now gears up for a fired up ODU team that beat Virginia Tech last Saturday night in Norfolk.

Scottie Montgomery met with the press at Ward Building on the campus of ECU on Monday to discuss the latest on the status of his football team heading into this week.

No major injuries for this week's game with ODU. Reid Herring has a bit of an ankle injury but is expected to go.

Coach Montgomery says ECU defensive back Colby Gore is expected to be able to play after going through his last set of tests on Monday.

Also it was announced that the ECU - Temple game on October. 6 will be televised on ESPNews at 12 noon.

