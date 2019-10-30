News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-30 19:41:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach's Corner: Cincinnati Week

Holton Ahlers and ECU take on (17)Cincinnati this Saturday night in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
Holton Ahlers and ECU take on (17)Cincinnati this Saturday night in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. (PirateIllustrated.com photo)
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

With three days to go before ECU's next big football test against nationally ranked Cincinnati, the Pirates have put in a ton of work in practice.First year ECU head coach Mike Houston says this is...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}