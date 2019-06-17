Greensboro Page cornerback CJ Crump is headed to East Carolina after making his decision Monday night.

The 6-0, 170 pounder accounted for 24 tackles last season, 11 of which were solo stops to go along with two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Pirate assistant coaches Roy Tesh and defensive backs coach Brandon Lynch headed up his recruitment for the Pirates.

Crump also holds scholarship offers from North Carolina Central, Elon, UMass and Campbell.

ECU is currently at eight commitments for the 2020 class.

The commitments include linebacker Eric Doctor, Highland springs cornerback David Laney, J’Vian McCray from West Brunswick, Palmyra, Virginia lineman Walt Stribling, Irvington, N.J. defensive back Nasir Clerk, Southwest Edgecombe defensive tackle Jaquaez Powell, Fredrick, Maryland offensive lineman Isaiah Foote and cornerback CJ Crump from Greensboro Page.

More as events warrant here on PirateIllustrated.com.