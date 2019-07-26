Creekside TE Shane Calhoun Recaps Eye Opening Visit to ECU
Shane Calhoun out of Creekside High in St. John’s County in Florida paid ECU a visit on Thursday as he begins to put together a decision on where he will play his collegiate football.He gave his im...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news