Cruz Temple Comes Away Excited To Be Headed to ECU
East Carolina grabbed its fourth high school commitment of the 2021 cycle in outside linebacker Cruz Temple who made his decision Wednesday night.The 5-11, 205 pounder is out of out of Abbeville, S...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news