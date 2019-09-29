News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-29 12:30:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Dangerous 3-Star RB Rahjai Harris Discusses His ECU Pledge

Byrnes High running back Rahjai Harris adds to an already solid 2020 class of East Carolina recruits.
Byrnes High running back Rahjai Harris adds to an already solid 2020 class of East Carolina recruits.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Duncan, S.C. Byrnes 3-Star running back Rahjai Harris made three visits to ECU before making his final decision to become an ECU Pirate. He likes what Mike Houston is putting together in Greenville...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}