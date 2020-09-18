PirateIllustrated - Darius Pinnix Leads a Bevy of ECU Running Backs Into UCF Tilt

There is a sense of urgency that surrounds junior running back Darius Pinnix who will head up a large group of ECU running backs into next week's season opener against UCF.

Entering into his junior year, Pinnix has yet to fully realize his vast potential and as a result he is itching to show what he is capable of doing.

All told, Pinnix has played in 26 career games with 13 starts for 740 yards and nine touchdowns on 203 carries. He also has a total of 27 pass receptions for 255 yards.

After losing a little weight, the former Western Alamance star enters the year at a trimmed down 225 pounds and with that has come increased mobility and a little more quickness.

After opening the season against N.C. State and Gardner-Webb he missed eight games before finding his way back for the Connecticut and Tulsa games.

In doing so, Pinnix preserved an additional year of eligibility. Combine that with the fact that everyone gets an extra year after this season due to the Coronavirus making for a choppy schedule and Pinnix will have every chance of making up for lost time.

"Darius had a great preseason, a better preseason than what he had last year," ECU head coach Mike Houston told PirateIllustrated.com on Thursday, "He's in better shape, had a better attitude, very team oriented attitude."

"He's doing a lot of stuff for us in a lot of different places.We expect him to be a big part of the game plan for game one," said Houston.

Pinnix will have plenty of help in the backfield with the return of Demetrius Mauney. Last season the 6-0, 203 pound Forest City running back played in all twelve games including four straight AAC starts against UCF, USF, Cincinnati and SMU and rushed for 466 yards to lead the team.

Trace Christian is back too and at 213 pounds, the Longwood, Florida product can be a load to bring down. Christian saw action in seven games in 2019 including a pair of starts against ODU and Temple.

Then there is solid incoming talent in the fold including highly recruited Rahjai Harris out of Duncan, S.C. and junior Arkansas transfer Chase Hayden who could wind up making plenty of noise in his own right.

The Memphis, Tennessee product lined up everywhere from running back to slot and wide receiver for the Razorbacks in his time in Fayetteville and gives ECU plenty of options with his offensive skill set.

Another running back to keep an eye on is 5-9, 180 pounder freshman Keaton Mitchell out of McDonough, Georgia's Eagles Landing Christian Academy that went 13-1 last season and a state title.

Mitchell was named the 1-A Region 5 Player-of-the-Year by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ran for over a hundred yards on 10 occasions and scored two or more rushing touchdowns in 12 of 14 contests

"I'm really please with the competition and the depth in that running back room and I look forward to seeing those guys in live action."

ECU opens the season on September 26 with UCF comes to town to open the 2020 AAC slate in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in a high noon showdown on ESPN+.