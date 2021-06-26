DeMatha's Jerrell Roberson Excited About New ECU Offer
Hyattsville, Maryland forward Jerrell Roberson finds his recruitment picking up steam as we approach the end of June with new offers from James Madison, Depaul and East Carolina.Roberson received t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news