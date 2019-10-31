East Carolina picked up a new commitment for Halloween with the addition of Dinwiddie, Virginia prospect D’Anta "Tae" Johnson.

The 6-2, 275 pound defensive lineman chose ECU over James Madison, Liberty and Kent State.

In addition to Johnson, the Pirates have earlier landed Pinetops’ Jaquaez Powell who also has the ability to play at center. He along with J’vian McCray from Shallotte and Xavier McIver out of Cheraw, South Carolina.

Johnson told The Progress-Index in Petersburg, Virginia that his bond with the coaching staff at ECU and the close proximity to home played a factor in his decision to commit to ECU.

“They (are) far enough from home, but not too far, so my parents can come to my games, and the coach’s bond with me (was a factor),” Johnson said of his reasons for choosing the school.”

Defensive line coach Jeff Hanson handled Johnson’s recruitment for the Pirates.

So far this season, Johnson has made 54 tackles, 36 of which have been solo stops to go along with ten sacks.

The Generals currently stand at 4-4 on the season with a game coming up on Friday against Meadowbrook High.

The addition of Johnson gives ECU their 22nd pledge of the 2020 recruiting cycle and gives the Pirates four new defensive tackles coming in next season.