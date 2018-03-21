Atlanta's Douglass High product Juan Powell made his commitment to East Carolina Wednesday night.

The 6-0, 160 pound rising senior had a solid season in 2017 rushing for 1,336 yards on 167 carries for a little over 121 yards per contest from his quarterback position where they ran the ball a great deal.

He scored 14 touchdowns overall and passed for three touchdowns. Douglas went 7-4 last season with a 4-2 conference record.

He also plays cornerback on defense and that is where he says he projects as a Pirate.

"I was thinking hard and I just had to go ahead an make a decision," Powell told PirateIllustrated.com, "In the end it came down to Syracuse and East Carolina."

"We were basically like a run-pass option team and we made it into the playoffs before losing to Callaway High in the playoffs."

"When I went down there they made me feel like I was at home. The coach was showing me around and telling me where I would play if I came there. I'm dealing with Coach Brandon Lynch," Powell said, "He told me that I had a chance to be the man at cornerback at ECU. I played both ways at Douglass.

The Pirates had a large group of recruits in last weekend for Junior Day where Powell came back impressed.

"After going up there I decided that I didn't really want to play offense in college. I'm an aggressive guy and I like to hit."

"I enjoyed my trip there and I'm thinking about coming back in couple of weeks. I'm feeling great, my Mom is feeling great and I just want to make her proud," Powell told PirateIllustrated.com.

His Pirate recruitment began to get serious when the coaches made the trek to Atlanta earlier in the year after offering him in December.

"Coach Lynch, Coach Mo along with Coach Daric Riley came down and talked to me back in the beginning of February," said Powell who decided to come to Greenville to check it out.

Powell is ECU's second commitment of the recruiting cycle. Check out Powell's highlight video below and stay tuned for more as coverage of the Pirate class of 2019 continues here on PirateIllustrated.com.