2020 athlete Duane Martin has flipped his commitment from ECU to Louisville after a weekend visit to check out the Cardinals on Saturday.

The 6-2, 237 pounder originally chose ECU in early April over offers from Wofford and Coastal Carolina.

Last Season Martin was named Laurens County Player of the year after running for 973 yards to go along with 15 touchdowns. His team went 4-8 last season and 3-5 in conference play, falling in the first round of the state 5A playoffs to Rock Hill.

Martin’s decommitment currently finds the Pirates at five commitments for the class of 2020 in J’Vian McCray from West Brunswick, Palmyra, Virginia lineman Walt Stribling, Irvington, N.J. defensive back Nasir Clerk, Southwest Edgecombe defensive tackle Jaquaez Powell and Fredrick, Maryland offensive lineman Isaiah Foote.

Martin is Louisville’s 14th commitment for the class of 2020.

More as events unfold here on PirateIllustrated.com.