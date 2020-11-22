PirateIllustrated - East Carolina Cancels Gulf Coast Showcase Basketball Trip

The East Carolina basketball team has canceled its trip to the Gulf Coast Showcase in Fort Myers, Fla. due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

ECU was scheduled to play Indiana State this Wednesday night followed by Austin Peay and Omaha the next two days.

“We apologize to the organizers of the Gulf Coast Showcase for the cancellation because they have done a terrific job of setting up medical protocols for the event,” ECU Director of Athletics Director Jon Gilbert said.

“Obviously it’s disappointing for the members of our basketball program who were looking forward to opening the season, but our top priority is the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. We understand that disruptions will come during this ongoing pandemic and will make the necessary adjustments to our schedule.”

The Pirates are now scheduled to open the 2020-21 season on Saturday December 5 against Radford in Minges Coliseum followed by a game with UNC-Wilmington the following Monday at 7 pm. Both games are in Greenville.