ECU Grabs Commitment From Georgia WR Kaleb Webb

East Carolina picked up their eighth commitment in the last week alone when Powder Springs, Georgia wide receiver Kaleb Webb declared to ECU on Sunday on an official visit to the campus.

The 6-4, 195 pounder out of McEachern High held offers from Navy, Liberty, Western Kentucky and Florida International.

Webb is long and lengthy as a wideout, runs 4.5 forty and took an unofficial visit to ECU recently and grabbed an offer on June 6th before returning this weekend for his official visit with the Pirates.

Drew Dudzik led a group of several Pirate coaches who have been in pursuit of Webb for the better part of June.

McEachern High went 4-8 last season including 2-2 in 7A Region 2 action last season.

The addition of Webb gives ECU their eighth commitment of the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Other commitments for the Pirates include West Craven DL CJ Mims center Ethan Lang from Bradenton, Fla., Vance County offensive lineman Omari Allen, South County, wide receiver Brock Spalding out of Lorton, Virginia, Louisburg College, cornerback Shavon Revel, defensive end Ja'Maurion Franklin from Lake City, S.C. and offensive lineman Elisha Samples out of North Forsyth in Cumming, Georgia comprise ECU's current announced commitments.

Stay tuned for the very latest as coverage of the East Carolina football class of 2022 continues here on PirateIllustrated.com.