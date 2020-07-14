PirateIllustrated - East Carolina Issues Temporary Stoppage of Athletic Activities

ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert announced Tuesday that all athletic activities will be temporarily paused beginning Wednesday, July 15.

All of ECU's athletic facilities and practice fields will also be closed.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes is our top priority and today’s decision comes in consultation with our medical staff," Gilbert said.

"We have performed 452 COVID-19 tests with student-athletes, coaches and staff. Twenty-seven positive tests have been confirmed and five of the 27 have recovered."

All individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will self-isolate and receive daily monitoring from ECU Athletics medical staff.