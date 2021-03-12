East Carolina Makes Offer to Ohio Linebacker Jonathan Thompson
One of the faster rising players on East Carolina’s recruiting board is Columbus, Ohio outside linebacker Jonathan Thompson.The 6-2, 215 pounder out of St. Francis DeSales High picked up the offer ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news