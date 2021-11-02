East Carolina Prepares For Temple On Saturday

After picking up their fourth win of the season, East Carolina gears up for their second straight home game when Temple rolls into town this Saturday afternoon.

The Pirates are fresh off of a solid performance in a 29-14 victory over South Florida while Temple is coming off of a 49-7 drubbing at the hands of UCF.

ECU’s win over USF started slow for the Pirates with just six points in the first half before erupting for 23 second half points. East Carolina played solid defense, pitching a second half shutout in the victory.

With bowl eligibility still in play for the Pirates, getting a win over the Owls would be very helpful in that quest. Mike Houston is working to keep his team focused for Saturday.

“A very dangerous Temple team coming in here. A 3 o’clock kickoff and a tough opponent. It’s just one of those programs when you look at the history between ECU and Temple, they’ve been one that has always played well against us,” ECU head coach Mike Houston said on Monday, “So it’s a big ballgame for our program. I’m excited about the ability to be back at home. It should be great weather. I hope Pirate Nation turns out. It will be a great afternoon of college football.”

Holton Ahlers passed for 220 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for a season-best 78 yards on 11 carries against the Bulls. Rahjai Harris ran for a hundred yards on 4.5 yards per carry in his best game thus far in a performance that included a 13-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

The Pirates are getting better and better play at the quarterback position from Holton Ahlers as the season progresses and that could prove advantageous with four games left in the regular season.

“I thought he played well this past Thursday night, particularly with the decision making. He did some things that we’ve been encouraging him to do. He didn’t force things, he kind of took what was there,” Houston told PirateIllustrated.com, “He did a great job of using his feet. Things break down, the quarterback scrambles and he made several big plays right there.”

“I thought he did a good job of understanding some situations in the ballgame. That’s the guy we need to be successful. That’s it and he understands that. If I can keep him just really dialed in on what’s happening inside of our building and inside of his meeting room and taking that out to the practice field and taking that practice field out to the game field, I think that’s the real key to success.”

The Owls have lost three straight contests and have not picked up a win since October 2 when they survived a 34-31 slugfest at home with Memphis.

The Pirates are playing their best football of the season and with Temple, Memphis, Navy and (2)Cincinnati still remaining on the schedule. Two wins will find East Carolina bowl eligible for the first time since an 8-4 campaign in 2014.

Inside receiver Tyler Snead outlined what ECU will have to do in order to be successful against a Temple team that is in desperate need of a victory on Saturday.

“We need to win the point of contact. They always pride themselves on ‘Temple tough’ and that’s how they play so we know how it’s going to be,” Snead told PI, “If we can win the point of contact and be more dominant, we’ll have a good shot.”

“Last week turnovers kind of hurt us. I was a part of that and I need to get better with that, but I think every game as you look back, turnovers have been the main thing that kills our drives because we do feel like we can move the ball,” said Snead, “Our defense has done a good job all year in stopping people. They play phenomenal. I think if we play our game we’ll be good.

“If you look at our past years, you see that we’ve played significantly better week by week,” offensive lineman Fernando Frye said, “That just comes with the consistency with working together and learning the system. Defenses changes here and there but nothing is too much different. You just learn from the past week how they are different whether it’s a four down or three down front and you just see how they line up. It’s easier to learn as the season goes on. I think that’s why we get better as the season goes on.”

Frye outlined the biggest differences in Temple defensively this year.

“Their defense this year, they switched it up from their traditional four down front and they’ve got a little different scheme going on that we’re going to have to adjust to. That’s going to be the biggest difference this year. They still have ballplayers with good size and good speed and they’re no different this year.”

ECU beat the Owls last season in Philadelphia 28-3 in a game where Holton Ahlers went 11 of 22 for 182 yards in the air including a pair of touchdowns and one interception. Ahlers also had a 75-yard touchdown run. Keaton Mitchell ran for 103 yards on 13 carries. Rahjai Harris added 65 yards.

“Last really because of Covid, it was like a weird game. It got delayed because there was some talk about them maybe not playing and just some restrictions and things like that,” said ECU linebacker Myles Berry, “It was just a big away win against the infamous ‘Temple tough’. That was the first time we have beaten Temple since I’ve been here. It was just a great team win and I hope to do that again this Saturday.”

Kamal Gray passed for just 95 yards to go along with a pair of interceptions while Tayvon Ruley led a limited Temple run game with just 48 yards.

Game time is set for 3 o’clock on ESPN+.

