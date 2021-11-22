East Carolina Prepares to Take On (4)Cincinnati

East Carolina enters the week having won four games in a row and seven of their last nine contests. Next up is undefeated (4)Cincinnati.

Last Saturday Desmond Ridder threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns, ran for another and even caught a touchdown as well as Cincinnati rolled over SMU 48-14.

Alec Pierce had a pair of touchdown snags and the Bearcat defense held 8-3 SMU to just 199 yards of total offense. The Mustangs were averaging 498 yards a game in their first ten outings.

The win also extended what is the nation’s second longest home streak to 26 games and finds the Bearcats in a position to snag a College Bowl Playoff. If they do so, it will be the first time a none Power 5 conference team has been included.

Standing in the way of Cincinnati is surging East Carolina this Friday afternoon in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates enter at 7-4 after a last second, school record tying, game winning 54-yard field goal from Owen Daffer to grab a 38-35 win over Navy on Senior Day in Annapolis.

Daffer was named this week's AAC Special Teams Player of the Week for the second straight week.

Last season, Cincinnati held Holton Ahlers to just 87 yards possing and forced three interceptions after Ahlers threw for 350 and 330 in the prior two games against Tulsa and Tulane. Ridder threw for 327 and three touchdowns and the Bearcats rolled 55-17.

Cincinnati(11-0/7-0 AAC) has the ability to blitz and speed teams up defensively. The Bearcats held Tanner Mordecai, the AAC offensive player of the week the last week for the fourth time this season, to just 63 yards passing and sacked him three times.

In order to beat Cincinnati, the Pirates will have to capitalize on their offensive opportunities but just as important, break serve on defense a few times as well.

“It’s obviously a very potent offense. They’re averaging forty points a game. I think it all starts with the quarterback. Ridder came back to try to have a chance at a special season like they’re having and he’s the key to it all. He is dynamic with his legs, he throws the ball very, very well in the pocket and on the run. He does a good job of getting in the right play and making the right I.D.’s and stuff,” Houston told PirateIllustrated.com.

“The running back is right at a thousand yards for the season so he’s obviously having a great year also. The receivers, just the matchup problems that they present with 11 who has the great size, 7 in the slot who has the dynamic speed, 21 last week, play action home run shot against SMU for a 53 yarder to start the game. The tight ends present a lot of problems with their size and athleticism. They do a great job in the run game and in the passing game. The offensive line is basically the same group we faced last year - big, strong, athletic and long. So they’re an extremely talented, experienced group.”

“They do a great job with the zone run game and the RPO passing game off of it,” Houston told PI, “They have big play capability so it’s going to be a challenge for us. We’ve got to focus on us being on the same page and being locked into whatever is called. Film study is going to be important to try to make sure our kids are prepared formationally and alignments and things like that. We’ve got to go right at them and play our freakin’ tails off and play defense the way we’ve played all year and we’ll see. It’s going to be a challenge but our kids are excited about it. It’s going to be an exciting afternoon for us next Friday.”

Defensively, the Pirates have the ability to lay the wood, but they will have to bring their very best this week in order to hang around with the undefeated Bearcats. Ridder has passed for 2,699 yards, 666 of which have gone to Alex Pierce. Tyler Scott and Tre Tucker are getting their share as well while in the backfield, Jerome Ford has rushed for 966 yards this season.

Houston knows that it will not be easy, but at the same time this is a different ECU team offensively than before with depth and a bevy of weapons. The light bulb has turned on for the Pirates when they have the football. That gives ECU a chance to win.

Audi Omotosho, C.J. Johnson, Tyler Snead and a pair of quality tight ends in Ryan Jones and Shane Calhoun are giving opposing defenses fits.

In case that isn’t enough, the Pillage-n-Plunder running back tandem of Keaton Mitchell, who went over 1,100 yards for the season last weekend, and Rahjai Harris give Holton Ahlers and ECU a boat load of offensive options.

“Anytime you can get the ball in 47 (Harris) or 25’s (Mitchell) hands then obviously you’ve got a chance for a significant play. Rahjai and Keaton have done a great job all year. Kind of that one-two punch,” said Houston, “Obviously Keaton started the game very well last Saturday and I thought it was very important for us to come out and get on the board early.”

The Pirates are getting better every week and in a season where they easily could be sitting on nine wins, ECU presents the last obstacle in Cincinnati’s way with one game remaining in the regular season. This game is of historic value and that fact hasn’t slipped by Ahlers.

“It means a lot, it means a whole lot to us. Anytime you can go out there and play with a team like that with our fans in the stands in Dowdy, it’s huge,” said Ahlers, “They’re a really good football team but we think we are too. We think we can match up with anyone in the country. We’ve definitely got momentum going our way but they do to. They’re undefeated and they’re a great team so we’ve got to come out and execute. It will be a great game.

Ahlers, who was named an AAC honor roll recipient this week, outlined what you have to do in order to be effective against a team like Cincinnati.

“Just taking advantage of one on one matchups. Those guys are going to be on an island out wide and just let our guys go make plays. We’ve said that all year that we’ve got some of the best guys in this league and they’ve got some of the best guys in this league. It’ll be a good matchup. I’m excited to go see the guys work,” Ahlers told PI, “They’re big and physical up front. They’ve got some dudes up there who are huge. Their corners are big too. Number 1 is big and lanky and he’s one of the top corners in the nation, but it will be a good challenge for us. We’re going to be prepared and ready to go.”

“Defensive wise, we’re going to face a lot of man coverage. They’re big and physical up front. They are big in the secondary as well. They are going to be one of the bigger teams we’ve faced this year,” Ahlers told PirateIllustrated.com, “Our receivers are going to have opportunities to go make plays for us and really that’s what it’s going to come down to is one on one matchups and going and make plays.”

“They will be the best defense we’ve played this year. We don’t know who we’ll play in the bowl game yet but they’re definitely one of the top defenses in the nation. They’ve got guys at ever position and every level that will play in the NFL,” said Ahlers, “They’re really good players. We’re cherishing this moment and this opportunity for us and we’re just excited for it.”

Game time for ECU vs (4)Cincinnati is set for Friday at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

