PirateIllustrated - East Carolina Set For Open Spring Scrimmage on Saturday

East Carolina went back to work in the last week of spring football practice at Hight Field at the Cliff Moore Practice Complex on Tuesday.

The weather was great with temperatures in the 70’s, sunny skies and breezy for a group that has worked extremely hard this entire camp. For the most part there has not been the heavy duty heat at practice that we have experienced in the past.

Mike Houston says his team overall is ‘bigger, faster, stronger and older’ and his hoping it will lead to improved performance and better results.

“That’s always a good combination,” Houston told PirateIllustrated.com, “I think we’ve significantly improved over the last two years the fronts and skill. We’ve got a veteran quarterback, we have quality skill at the standup positions on offense. I think we run really well on defense, so we’ve got a shot. I think we’ll be improved and a shot to have a solid season.”

The Pirates went in full pads on Tuesday and the plan for the rest of the week is to work in shells on Thursday and helmets only on Friday before scrimmaging on Saturday in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. A press release is forthcoming on the scrimmage being an open event without the typical trappings of the historic Great Pirates Purple-Gold Pigskin Pigout spring event due to Covid-19 protocol and other issues.

“I’m really pleased with our scrimmage on Saturday after looking at the film. A lot to learn from, but a lot of good things on film also,” said Houston, “A lot of refreshing things to see. The pursuit of the defense, our speed defensively, our skill positions on offense, we’ve got a lot more explosive ability than maybe we’ve had in the past. I thought the offensive line had a good day on Saturday. Just so many positives coming out of the weekend and a solid day today. We want to finish up spring practice strong and then get ready for the offseason.”

The third year ECU head coach says they have some long term guys out on the offensive line who are trending positive towards coming back. He hopes to get offensive lineman Noah Henderson back for the fall who Houston says is healing up.

“He’s improving just about every day. He’s feeling better, his prognosis from the doctors has been in a positive in the last month but it’s still something that we don’t know for sure but it looks like there’s a chance. “We’ve had a few bumps and bruises and stuff, but we’ve got the bulk of the group back.”

“We were talking about it on Saturday. We finally look like an AAC team from a size standpoint on the fronts,” Houston told PirateIllustrated.com, “We’ve still got to improve some but we’re getting there and the offensive line is probably a little farther along than the defense line just because they’re a little bit older but I really like that group that is practicing right now.”

Houston says he wants his team to gain positive momentum, be competitive and finish up healthy on Saturday where defensive back Warren Saba and center Fernando Frye will serve as GM’s and choose their respective teams.

Houston likes the play of running back Keaton Mitchell and Taji Hudson at wide receiver where he converted from quarterback. Shane Calhoun has also looked particularly solid along with quarterback starter Holton Ahlers and Houston said the first team offensive line has performed well overall.

Defensively, Myles Berry has the ability to play multiple positions and has improved dramatically and Houston likes the play of both Jireh Wilson and Juan Powell.

The stoppage of spring practice earlier forced the team to almost start over in terms of conditioning but it also served to lengthen the camp which might turn out to be a positive in the end in some ways. Overall Houston wish they could have avoided the stoppage of a full week in the middle of camp.

“I think we’ve got to get away from the stoppages. That is one thing that will hold us back from reaching what we can be this year,” Houston told PI, “The kids feel it. We’re going to end up with a really positive spring, but I think it’s nowhere near what it could have been if we didn’t have basically a two week layoff and start over again. We got a bunch of the corners back again today, but they’re not in very good shape and they’re rusty so that whole time everybody else is getting better and they’re getting worse.”

“They’re a competitive bunch so it means something to them so they’ll be motivated to make sure that we don’t have anymore pauses and we have to be.”

When asked if there is an aspect of this group that still needs major improvement, Houston talked in broad terms.

“I think just sharpen everything up. Clean everything up. We’d like to have a highly competitive day on Saturday,” Houston said, “Stay healthy, that’s probably the most important one and just finish off with a lot of positive momentum similar to the way we finished off the season.”

Expect ECU Athletics to put our a press release this week about how they want the spring scrimmage on Saturday to go as well as parking options, etc.

“It’s our final practice on Saturday. We’re going to have a scrimmage in the stadium. I’m excited about this program and about these kids. I know a lot of our fanbase is also, so we’ll have it open to the public. If you’re a Pirate you’re welcome to be there. If you’re from another clan you’re not welcome to be there.”

“We’ll have a draft on Friday before practice. The kids, I think, are more excited about that than anything else,” said Houston, “They wanted to do it. This is one year that we have the depth that you could legitimately have two offenses, two defenses and some depth so we’ve named a couple of GM’s (Warren Saba and Fernando Frye) from some of our injured guys who will serve as captains of the two teams. They’ll get together and draft the teams on Friday and then we’ll have a practice with those two groups on Friday and that will be the two groups that scrimmage on Saturday. It will be a traditional scoring system.”

PI AUDIO: MIKE HOUSTON POST PRACTICE PRESS CONFERENCE