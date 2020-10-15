PirateIllustrated - East Carolina Set to Embark On New Basketball Season

Coming off of an 11-20 season last year, ECU hopes to continue to improve and make the necessary adjustments to climb up the ladder in the American Athletic Conference.

Arguably the best player in the league last year Jayden Gardner returns, Brandon Suggs will be back along with fellow guard Tristen Newton and highly coveted guard Noah Farrakhan enters for his first season of action as a Pirate.

Last season's record could have been far different with a few more made shots and a few less turnovers, especially early in the season.

The Pirates got better and better as the year went on and became a tough team to beat in the AAC before season's end.

ECU went 9-7 at home and that could have easily been much better but it's the road record at 1-11 that the team hopes to find a remedy for as they embark on the 2020-21 season.

PirateIllustrated.com was there to help bring you the very latest from Media Day. Catch it in it's entirety here on Rivals.com.