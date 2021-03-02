PirateIllustrated - East Carolina Snags Compass Prep Point Guard Javon Small

East Carolina has received a Tuesday basketball commitment from point guard Javon Small out of Arizona Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona.

The 6-2, 180 pounder holds offers from East Carolina, Akron, Ball State, Indiana State, IUPUI, Virginia Tech, Southern Illinois, Grand Canyon, Miami of Ohio and Kent State.

In the end it came down to a pair of schools for Small among a good group of schools on his offer list.

“In the end it came down to Southern Illinois and East Carolina,” Small told PirateIllustrated.com, “I feel very confident in the decision I made and I’m very excited.”

“Once I made my final decision to commit to ECU, I feel like I always have to be one hundred percent sure when I go the school and I feel like my next move going to ECU will also be my best move,” Small said.

“I haven’t made many bad decisions in my life and ECU is the first school that I actually did my background research on and I think it’s the first school that I ended up loving. I feel like ECU will be a great spot for me.”

The South Bend, Indiana native is currently averaging 13 points, five assists, three steals and nearly three rebounds for a Dragons team that is enjoying great success this season at 24-1 with their only loss coming in overtime to Montvede Academy 76-65.