East Carolina Topples Feisty Charleston Southern 31-28

East Carolina got off to a slow start, finally got things rolling and then held off a furious Charleston Southern rally to earn a 31-28 victory Saturday night in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

ECU scored through the air, on the ground and on defense with a Ja’Quan interception for a touchdown. In doing so, the Pirates evened their record at 2-2 on the season.

Mike Houston cautioned the media earlier in the week that Charleston Southern(1-2) was no joke and a program in which he has great familiarity. His words proved prophetic on game night in Greenville.

“They couldn’t get that tempo going last week and we had not seen them go that fast the first two ballgames. They played very well against the Citadel in week one. They did not play well last week but then played lights out tonight,” Houston told PirateIllustrated.com, "I think it’s a deal that when they’re firing on all cylinders, they’re a pretty potent offense and the quarterback made a lot of plays tonight.”

“That ended up being an exciting one. We certainly don’t want to start the game the way we did in the first quarter. I’m proud of the guys the way the battled back in the second quarter and got the lead at halftime,” said Houston who was glad to get the victory but he knows there is a fine line between winning and losing in college football.

All told, Charleston Southern generated 536 yards of total offense including 402 yards of passing from quarterback Jack Chambers. Holton Ahlers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown for ECU and was only sacked once on the evening while Keaton Mitchell rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown to lead the Pirate ground game.

While Houston wasn’t altogether elated, he has a greater appreciation for finding way to get the win under less than perfect circumstances.

“I’m a little frustrated with some things, but a veteran coach once told me don’t ever forget to celebrate a win so I’m glad to get the win. Hats off to Charleston Southern for playing a great ballgame,” said the third year ECU head coach, “They have a heck of a quarterback. I asked him and the coach where was that last week? Very impressed with the way they played tonight. If they build on that, they have a chance to have a heck of a year.”

The Pirates yielded a pair of early Charleston Southern touchdowns on a six-yard J.D. Moore run and a 38-yard Jack Chambers to Kale Anderson touchdown strike that put the Buccaneers up by two touchdowns in the first period and put the Pirates behind the eight ball.

ECU then got in the act with on a 74-yard Keaton Mitchell touchdown jaunt before a 33-yard Owen Daffer field goal cut the lead to 14-10.

“It was clear daylight. Once I see daylight, it’s over with,” said Mitchell, “I’ve been wanting to break one in this stadium for a while, but it felt great hearing them scream.”

“I’m pretty sure they’re going to be keying on me (heading into conference play), but the O-line has just got to keep going,” Mitchell told PI afterward, “It starts with them. Every time they give me a little hole like that, then it’s over with from there.”

After an apparent Tyler Snead touchdown was ruled out of bounds at the three-yard line, Mason Garcia came in, Ahlers shifted to receiver and it confused the Buccaneer defense. Garcia then ran it in for a three yard touchdown in the opposite direction to give the Pirates their first lead of the game at 17-14 with five minutes left in the half.

An ECU defensive stop then led to a 60-yard Holton Ahlers to C.J .Johnson touchdown strike that suddenly found ECU up 24-14 late in the second quarter.

The two teams combined for nearly 600 yards of total offense in the first two periods. Holton Ahlers passed for 181 along with 75 yards of rushing from Keaton Mitchell. Jack Chambers passed for 203 yards and a touchdown and JD Moore had 47 yards on the ground at the half.