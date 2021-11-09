East Carolina Travels to Memphis Seeking Bowl Eligibility

East Carolina enters this week’s American Athletic Conference game at Memphis riding a two game win streak, having won five of their last seven contests.

Finding a way to parlay last week’s win over Temple into a victory in Memphis where the Tigers are tough to beat in Liberty Bowl Stadium will be no easy task, but this group of Pirates gain more confidence every week. ECU has multiple weapons on offense and a swarming defense that is giving opposing offenses an abundance of headaches.

The last time ECU traveled to Memphis in 2017, the Tigers came away with a 70-13 win. Third year ECU head coach Mike Houston remains relaxed, but cautious and with three games to go in the regular season, he is taking things one day at a time.

The Pirates’ latest 45-3 win last Saturday against Temple 45-3 in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium sends notice to the remainder of the teams on the schedule that ECU’s vast improvement continues to grow.

“You saw the culmination of a really good week of practice turn into a solid performance on game day,” ECU head coach Mike Houston said in his Tuesday press conference inside TowneBank Tower, “It puts us in good position here in the middle of November as we go into what’s going to be a very challenging road game against a extremely talented Memphis football team coming off of a big home win over ranked SMU this past weekend.”

Memphis presents their own set of unique challenges when the Pirates tee it up with the Tigers on Saturday in an early 11 am kickoff.

“It’s my first trip to Memphis to play Memphis, but I’m excited for the next game, that’s it,” said Houston who when asked said getting to postseason is being discussed “zero, none, we’ll play Memphis. That’s it.”

“We’ve looked at them on film and they’re exactly what you expect from a Memphis football team. Very talented at the skill positions, good size,” said Houston, “I think their offensive front is very athletic. Their defensive front is very long. They’re dynamic on special teams, so it’s going to be a challenge going on the road, but I know our kids are really excited about the opportunity. I’m sure they’re going to have a really good week of practice and the kids will be locked in and ready to go on Saturday so it should be a good one.”

Pirate quarterback Holton Ahlers continues to eclipse the ECU quarterback records of his predecessors moving into second place on ECU’s all-time total offense list passing David Garrard (10,238/1998-01) on an eight-yard scamper in the first quarter on the team’s opening possession. He now has 10,465 total yards. Ahlers also moved into second place on ECU’s all-time completions chart surpassing Dominique Davis (727/2010-11).

All told, Ahlers accounted for four touchdowns (3 passing, 1 rush), has accounted for 19 touchdowns (14 pass, five rush) and he even added his first career receiving TD at Marshall good for 27 yards. For his career he has 83 touchdowns (65 passing, 18 rushing). Two of those touchdowns landed in the hands of Ryan Jones at tight end who tied career-high with six receptions.

In the backfield, Keaton Mitchell got things cranked up with his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season and sixth of his career. Mitchell finished with 146 yards on 18 carries with a pair of touchdowns. His 27 (2Q) and 57 (3Q) runs gives him 13 plays this season of 20 or more yards. It was also his fifth run of 50-plus yards this year, four of which have resulting in touchdowns. He scored his sixth and seventh rushing touchdowns of the season and eighth and ninth of his collegiate career on a 57-yard run and four-yard touchdown, giving Mitchell 11 career touchdowns, nine of which have come on the ground.

For Memphis, Seth Henigan has thrown for 2,545 yards, 989 of which have landed in the sure hands of Brandon Thomas. Sean Dykes with 516 and Jason Ivory with 405 bear watching as well. At receiver Calvin Austin has 65 catches for 989 yards and just under 110 receiving yards per game.

"Austin is dynamic. He has got elite speed and yardage after the catch. If you don't get your hands on him, he's going to run away from you," said Houston, "Dykes is a little bit different than Ryan (Jones), but you equate him to a little bit like Ryan. He's a tight end that has a wide receiver skill set. I think 13 and 18 are both top end receivers also. Their stand up guys around and also at quarterback are very, very talented and they've all made plays."

"You had the freshman wideout come in last week and make a huge catch on fourth down in that SMU game there in the first half, so they have a lot of guys making a lot of plays. I think the running back Thomas who missed last week, I would expect him to be back this week. I think he's a really good running back in this conference. There are other backs who are playing - and they're playing several of them - are really solid backs. I just think this is a very explosive offense."

The Tigers rank 26th nationally in passing yards per game at 311 and 28th in total yards per game at 462.9 per contest. That will require a solid defensive performance from an improving Pirate defense that is led by a pair of linebackers in Myles Berry and Bruce Bivins with 72 tackles apiece for eight stops per game. They are followed closely by Jirah Wilson with 68 tackles and defensive back Ja’quan McMillian with 61. Defensive end Jeremy Lewis and Xavier Smith aren’t far behind with 58 and 57 tackles respectively.

McMillian left the game with an ankle injury in last week’s game against Temple. Jsi Hatfield has been a little banged up as well. Houston says they will see how they progress throughout the week to see if they are ready to play on Saturday, but he is optimistic that they will be ready to go.

“We have just got to keep practicing hard. It’s always going to come down to practice, practice, practice,” said ECU linebacker Teylor Jackson, “If we practice well, we’ll be right. We know they have a very good team. A good quarterback, a good running back and good receivers, a good O-line - big and physical so we’ve just got to match it. There is a big emphasis on preparation. If we practice good, we play good.”

East Carolina has only allowed just three points in the last six quarters of football, giving the Pirates added confidence heading into Saturday.

“The whole team is playing with great confidence, not just the defense,” said Jackson, “It’s a team thing and the team is playing great. I feel as though confidence has grown. Everybody is playing their role, doing good and everybody is playing fast. When we go into a place like that, we’ve just got to do the little things right. Everything matters, just take care of ball, force turnovers, you’ve got to get the ball to go to your possession.”

For Memphis, linebacker J.J. Russell is averaging 14 tackles a game to lead the team at 127. Defensive back Quindell Johnson with 106 stops represent the Tigers’ two top tacklers.

ECU senior punter Jonn Young talked about what it means to have a chance this season to get to a bowl.

"It means a lot and I think the whole team is excited about it, not just the seniors and the old guys to have a chance to participate in a bowl game," said Young, "Rahjai (Harris) gathered the team around and kind of let the young guys know that this is serious, this is something for the seniors and that we all need to contribute and get this next win for the seniors."

"Everybody is really focused on this week and getting this next win," Young told PirateIllustrated.com, "Our goal has been 1-0 every single week and that's still a goal going into this week and next week after that."

Both teams enter at 5-4 on the season, just one win away from bowl eligibility. Game time is set for 12 p.m. on ESPN+.

