PirateIllustrated - East Carolina Weekend Baseball Series With Houston Postponed

East Carolina’s baseball series at Houston that was scheduled for this weekend, April 16-18, has been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues within the Cougars’ program.

The Pirates are fresh off a 7-1 Sunday win over Memphis for an AAC weekend sweep. In the process the Pirates extended their overall win streak to nine games.

ECU remain's unbeaten in conference play at 8-0 and are in a tight race with Wichita State at the moment that swept Houston last weekend.

The 8th ranked Pirates have won 18 straight at home.

The Houston series was set to begin at 3 o'clock today but now it is yet to be determined if the series will be rescheduled later this season at all.

The Pirates will return to action next Friday at home when they host UCF in a four-game AAC league series. First pitch of the doubleheader is slated for 1 p.m. (ET) and will be streamed on ESPN+.