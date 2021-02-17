PirateIllustrated - ECU Adds Strong Addition in 6-9 Forward Marlon Lestin

The Pirates were looking for additional post talent and they picked up a good one in stretch four Marlon Lestin out of Ontario’s Halton Prep.

East Carolina offered earlier in the year after observing him for quite a while and Lestin says the Pirate program is perfect for him at this juncture.

At 6-9, 200 Lestin has the ability to play inside and also step out and make long bombs from the arc.

His ability to defend, run the floor and do major damage in transition makes him an excellent addition for the Pirates.

“I chose ECU because I feel it’s a best fit for my game and for me,” Lestin told PirateIllustrated.com, “Also coach George (Wright-Easy) and coach (Joe) Dooley have been following me for two years now so it’s only right.”

“I can drive shoot pass and defend,” said Lestin.

Lestin was born in Haiti but has been in Canada since his early childhood. He transferred to Halton Prep prior to his senior season after starting off at Redemption Christian Academy in Troy, New York.

The future Pirate held offers from Holy Cross, UMass and Providence along with an offer from LIU Brooklyn and received interest from St. John’s, Michigan, LSU, South Carolina, Florida, California and Arkansas.

Lestin is ECU’s fourth commitment of the 2021 recruiting class including forwards Alexis Reyes and Tay Mosher along with guard Russell "R.J." Felton.

Check out Lestin's video below and stay tuned for more as coverage of East Carolina recruiting continues here on PirateIllustrated.com.