East Carolina announced their 2019-20 basketball schedule on Friday that includes some interesting matchups.

The season begins on Tuesday Nov. 5 at home in Minges Coliseum against VMI at 7 o'clock. Three days later the Pirates hit the road for the first time for the Veterans Classic in Annapolis where they will take on Navy on the CBS Sports Network.

On Nov. 12 it's the Pirates and Mountaineers of Appalachian State before ECU returns home for their only other home game in November for a matchup with Liberty.

East Carolina will participate in the Islands of The Bahamas Showcase on Nov. 22-24 in a game against Evansville along with two more selected games from a group of teams that will be there consisting of George Washington, UMBC, Liberty, Milwaukee, Morgan State and Rice.

The Pirates' last game of the month will be an interesting matchup against a familiar historic foe in James Madison on Nov. 30.

Five home games in the month of December begin on the 3rd of the month with ECU hosts Coppin State in a 7 p.m. matchup. ECU won't play again for eleven days when they host Campbell followed by a game three days later on Dec. 17 vs Maryland Eastern-Shore. On Dec. 22 Charlotte comes to Greenville before ECU takes the floor again on Dec. 28 against Eastern Kentucky.

The American Athletic Conference slate then begins on Jan. 1 on the road against Wichita State in a 3 p.m. afternoon contest.

The Pirates then host three straight AAC games in Greenville beginning with South Florida on Jan. 7, SMU on Jan. 11 and Tulsa on Jan. 15.

A pair of AAC road games follows at Cincinnati and SMU on Jan. 19 and Jan. 22.

On Jan. 25 and 29 the Pirates return home to take on Tulane and Houston before hitting the road to begin the February schedule at Temple followed by a home game against UCF on Thurs. Feb. 6.

Two AAC road games follow at Tulane and Tulsa on Feb. 8 and Feb. 12 before ECU returns home on Feb. 16 to take on Cincinnati. From there, ECU flip flops home and away games for the remainder of the league slate with a road game at Memphis, a home matchup with Temple, a road tilt at USF, the final home game against UConn on Feb. 29 which could be ECU's last matchup with the Huskies who will join the Big East in 2020 before closing out the season on the road at Central Florida a week later on Mar. 8.

This year's AAC Tournament will then be held at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Mar. 12 that will be televised on ESPN 2 and ESPN U before the title game is played on Mar. 15 on ESPN to decide the automatic bid from The American Athletic Conference.