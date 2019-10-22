Joe Dooley's new ECU basketball team is longer, wider and faster than before. The ability to expand the floor both defensively, on offense and in transition should make for more interesting times.

Dooley comes in excited about the prospects of a much improved bunch and he talked about it on media day Tuesday inside Smith-Williams Center. He listed some of the pleasant surprises among this new group of Pirate basketball players.

"I think some so surprises far, and we talked as a staff a couple of weeks ago, (6-5 185 freshman guard) Tristen Newton who is obviously young. He should still be a senior in high school. You're watching and you kind of say it doesn't look like he's going really fast and he sort of gets by everybody. He never gets sped up, makes the right decisions," Dooley told PirateIllustrated.com, "At 6-5 he does things because he can see things and pass the ball to different places from a height standpoint. He just needs strength and maturity."

"Brandon Suggs (6-6 Fr. Guard) has been a surprise in the fact that he's a much more willing and aggressive defender. We talk about it every day with J.J. Miles (6-7, 220 Jr. Guard) if you want to talk about a guy who really is a learner. He knows that he doesn't know some things and he wants to please every day by playing hard. If he doesn't understand something, he'll ask and the next time he tries even harder."

Dooley remains cautiously optimistic as the season approaches.

"I'm obviously excited about the start of the season. It's a little bit of the dog days with the way the practice schedule has been, but I think the guys for the most part have responded," Dooley said, "I think they're excited about the nearness of the season."

While the second year ECU head coach who is in his second stint in Greenville remains cautious, he appears to be rather fired up about the prospects of a much better future for Pirate basketball moving forward.

"I think our goal every year is to play in the NCAA Tournament. If it's not our goal then we're short changing the program and we're short changing our fans. That's what we're trying to do every year.'

"As a coaching staff I don't think you're ever always quite ready. The check list doesn't always seem like it's decreasing. I think we've made a lot of progress. The guys will be excited to get out there and play," said Dooley, "It's amazing it's only two weeks away but I think we've got a little different team this year."

The Pirates have 14 new players and are overall a much more imposing bunch than recent ECU teams in the past. There are three players listed at 7-0 for the first time in ECU basketball history in Tyler Junior College transfer Edra Luster, Boston freshman center Charles Coleman who chose ECU over Wake Forest and Duke and junior Ludgy Debaut from Chipola College.

That's before you get to four guards over 6-5 and three of them 6-6 or better including two who are 6-7 in the ECU backcourt.

A pair of solid players return from last year in Jayden Gardner and Seth LeDay and a host of incoming players from both the JUCO and high school ranks make for the biggest Pirate basketball team in school history. Dooley talked about LeDay's progress coming off an ACL injury at the end of last season.

"I think he (Seth) and Jayden both understand what we're trying to do and what our expectations are. Seth's done a great job of rehabbing. He's ahead of schedule and hopefully in a day or two he will be fully clear for everything. He's been out there doing skeleton things and hasn't been able to do anything with contact. Hopefully that will change soon in the next day or two which will give us another body out there to practice which will be good."

"Seth has tried to coach the younger guys which has been very beneficial. His basketball I.Q. and scouting I.Q. are very high so he's helped us in that aspect."

LeDay likes where he is at this point in the proceedings and is looking forward to a good season.

"I'm feeling good. I just got cleared last week. I thank God to be back on the court and I'm just ready to get after it," LeDay told PI on Tuesday, "It was a little difficult just rehabbing and stuff like that and trying to stay focused but I rehabbed fast. I just thank God that I'm getting ready to play."

"I'm excited. We've got a lot of bigger players on the wing and in the paint. I think that's going to help and we've got a lot of junior college players with some experience so that's going to help us a lot," said LeDay.

AAC Freshman of the Year Jayden Gardner is a legitimate 6-7 and was ECU's leading scorer last year at 16.3 ppg. He had eight games of twenty points or more and three games where he scored thirty points to go along with ten double-digit rebound efforts. This time around, Gardner has a lot more help around him.

"We've got a lot guys who can play a different positions so if guys go down as the season wears on there are multiple guys who can play that role," Gardner told PI, "I think everyone is going to be ready when their name is called."

At 6-7 and 6-6 respectively, guards J.J. Miles and Miles James both bring experience and size to the ECU backcourt.

At the point position, Tremont Robinson-White is still mending from an ankle injury that occurred when he split a screen and a teammate stepped on his foot. That has kept him out for the better part of the last five weeks, but he tells PI that he is coming along nicely with his rehab efforts.

"I think I'm going to be ready for the first game. It's about how hard I'm rehabbing, but everything is feeling okay and feeling good," said Robinson-White, "On a scale of 1-10 I'd say ten. It's like an easy process. We've been taking it step by step and we're ahead of schedule so everything is looking good. We've been very careful."

He will get plenty of help from junior guard Tyrie Jackson from Northwest Florida State College who at 6-2 can both shoot and dish the basketball.

The Pirates play just two home games games out of their eight games of the season in the month of November. It all starts out with a home game against VMI on November 5 in Minges Coliseum.

PI AUDIO: JOE DOOLEY TALKS BASKETBALL FOR MEDIA DAY

PI AUDIO: ECU PLAYERS TALK PIRATE HOOPS