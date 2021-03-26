PirateIllustrated - ECU Beats Elon 15-0 On Friday

ECU headed to Elon on Friday after the St. John’s series was cancelled due to Covid issues with the Red Storm and the Pirates had no problem dispatching the Phoenix 15-0 in a 14 hit barrage in game one of a weekend double header at Latham Park.

Gavin Williams(2-0) got the Friday start for (8)ECU and went six innings with 11 strikeouts against just four hits to pick up the victory. Joe Savino came on in relief for Elon and went 5.2 innings after Elon starter Ben Simon(0-3) was touched for five runs in a third of an inning and took the loss for Elon(5-10)

The Pirates got off to a fast 6-0 start on four RBI base hits that followed a Connor Norby solo home run to left in the first inning and that put ECU in the driver’s seat early.

ECU(17-4) loaded the bases in the sixth inning but came up empty when Elon reliever Joe Savino got Bryson Worrell to pop out.

But in the seventh, the Pirates lit the scoreboard up for eight more runs and the lead grew to two touchdowns on an Elon wild pitch, a hit batter and a solid exhibition of small ball from ECU.

C.J. Boyd compounded the issue for Elon when he homered in the top of the ninth frame to right centerfield, improving the East Carolina lead to 15-0.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday at 12 p.m.

BOX SCORE