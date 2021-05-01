 PirateIllustrated - ECU Beats Wichita State 11-3
ECU Beats Wichita State 11-3

Thomas Francisco knocked a two-run home run in the sixth inning of ECU's Saturday win over Wichita State.
The flip flop nature of this weekend’s East Carolina - Wichita State baseball series continued on Saturday with the Pirates taking an 11-3 win on Saturday.

Tyler Smith(2-2) put together a quality outing, giving up just one run and three hits with four strikeouts in six innings of work in his Saturday victory for East Carolina.

ECU got to Wichita State starter Liam Eddy(3-7) early and often. Alec Makarewicz’s RBI base hit along with a pair of doubles from Zach Agnos and Bryson Worrell had ECU out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning. Eddy was lifted after just a third of an inning and took the loss for the Shockers..

Makarewicz wasn’t done yet when he homered in the top of the third to make it 6-0 Pirates.

Then in the fourth inning Thomas Francisco’s RBI pop up to centerfield brought Seth Caddell home for a 7-0 lead.

Wichita State(21-17/9-9 AAC) finally got on the scoreboard in the fifth on Corrigan Bartlett’s solo home run to left field.

In the sixth inning, Connor Norby’s RBI base hit up the middle scored Ryder Giles before Francisco homered to right centerfield to add two more runs to make it 10-1.

Bartlett’s grounder to short produced a Wichita State run in the bottom of the seventh inning. In the eighth frame, Jack Sigrist singled to center to score another run in a 10-3 contest.

ECU(30-8/12-3 AAC)added to their total on a Ryley Johnson home run to right field in the top of the ninth to make it 11-3.

BOX SCORE

