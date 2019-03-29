(13)East Carolina scored four runs in the first three innings and held on the pick up a 4-0 game one win over USF Friday night at USF Baseball Stadium.

Jake Washer launched a three run home run in the second inning and Burleson knocked in an RBI on a hit the next inning for the entire margin of victory.

With the victory, ECU(19-6/4-0 AAC) keeps their win streak alive having won the last seven games in a row after beating both Maryland and UCF three straight games heading into Friday’s game with the Bulls.

Jake Agnos went six innings of work and lasted for 104 pitches with eleven strikeouts to pick up the win for the Pirates. He yielded just three hits with a pair of walks for ECU. Sam Lanier came on in the eighth for the Pirates in relief.

Collin Sullivan gave up four runs in his six innings of work for USF and absorbed the loss for the Bulls on seven hits with four walks before Connor Eason entered in relief in the seventh inning.

Washer’s three-run second inning homer really gave ECU an early jump start. Then an Alec Burleson base hit in the to left in the third inning brought in the Pirates’ fourth run for a commanding 4-0 lead.

USF(12-12/1-3 AAC) was never really able to get much going. They did have a pair of runners on base in the eighth but were unable to capitalize.

BOX SCORE