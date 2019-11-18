Injuries are mounting up and creating an interesting dynamic for ECU and head coach Joe Dooley and his staff who are having to make adjustments to account for all the changes that it brings.

One of the latest is 7-0 junior center Ludgie Debaut who is now having some pretty serious foot injury issues. That only adds to a number of others who have been out already like Tremont Robinson-White who was expected to start at the point and his replacement, Tyrie Jackson, being injured as well.

Both are beginning to get past hurdles that are slowly getting them back on the practice court but getting them into games still seems like a while away.

Debaut’s loss would be another in a series of blows for the Pirates who face a quality Evansville team on Friday in the first round of the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase.

“Ludgie is probably going to have to redshirt,” said Dooley, “They’ll probably have to do surgery on him here soon and then what he’ll have to do is about a two and a half to three month rehab and we’ll redshirt him. He could probably make it through the season, but we’re concerned that he could do some damage and then he’d be out for the postseason which would shut him down.”

The two guards being out has created a lot of shuffling with the lineup already and has found two-guard Tristen Newton carrying the bulk of the load at the point for a Pirate team that stands at just 1-3 on the season. The good news is they are both making solid improvement in their effort to return this season. They have both been cleared to practice in limited half court work at the moment.

“They’re making progress. They have to keep clearing hurdles,” stated Dooley, “If they pass the test then they move to the next phase. If they swell up a little bit then we have to shut them down a little bit, but I think that’s natural. They’re making progress and hopefully they’ll keep making progress.”

Both were cleared to return to practice in limited fashion this week. Both players have yet to play in a game but are nearing a potential return.

“Yesterday was probably a top three practice here. Robinson-White and Jackson were cleared and they practiced half of practice," said Jayden Gardner, "They looked very good. Practice was very competitive. The guards were going at it.”

“As of right now, Ludgie is probably the only one that we’d redshirt. Originally we talked about redshirting a couple of those freshmen. Because of the injuries we won’t be able to this year,” said Dooley, “We considered redshirting Edra (Luster). He’s put on probably twenty some odd pounds since he’s been here probably could use a little bit. I do think if we don’t redshirt Edra this year we could redshirt him next year because we’ll have Fifi (7-0 ECU center signee Derrick Quansah) and we’ll have enough big bodies that we could play. It’s probably in his best interest to redshirt him this year, but if we lose any more big bodies, we’ll probably have to play him.”

Debaut’s injury comes at a bad time for ECU as they try to find ways to get the lineup settled and learn how to win.

“The sad thing for Ludgie was he was just starting to figure some things out and he just needs minutes and experience and it will help. It doesn’t help us in November or December this year but it will help us in the long run next year.”

“It’s more of a preventative. The doctors are concerned. He could probably keep playing but there is a concern that he could break it and we don’t want him to break it,” said Dooley, “I think it’s in his best interest. We thought it would be better to shut it down. They’ll do the surgery and then we’ll have a little bit of a rehab period. Then we’ll get him back during the spring and be able to work with him all of the spring and summer and he’ll have two years so I think that will best help him.”

Dooley says this will create some additional opportunities for 7-0, 235 pound freshman Charles Coleman to get more productive minutes moving forward but Coleman is a bit of a project at this stage and the only cure for that may be just getting on the court and learning on the fly.

“No doubt I think it does and a lot of this has been based on matchups. People have played small against us several times. I thought he did a nice job at Navy. I thought he did some good things at App. State,” Dooley told PirateIllustrated.com, “He played his most minutes on Saturday against (Liberty center) Scottie James, so I think he’s seen some experienced players that I think will help him in the long run.”

The Pirates open up their Bahamas trip with an 8 o’clock game on Friday against a 3-0 Evansville team that has already beaten Kentucky. The Purple Aces take on 3-0 SMU Monday night.

PI AUDIO: JOE DOOLEY TALKS INJURIES AND EVANSVILLE

PI AUDIO: JAYDEN GARDNER