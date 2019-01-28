ECU enters the 2019 season in good shape with three seniors, four juniors including and two sophomores that found their way into thirty or more of the Pirates’ games last season.

The Pirates went 44-18 last year and 14-10 in AAC play. If ECU can settle on a ace pitcher who can put the team on his back this season, the Pirates have a decent chance to make a run for Omaha at the end of the season. The Pirates have a good bit of depth returning and a blend of new and older players to choose from including eight freshmen who have just entered the program.

“Definitely on paper. When you look at putting together a team, pitching staff wise we probably have as much talent that we’ve ever had here since I’ve been here as the head coach,” Cliff Godwin said, “Position player wise it’s definitely the deepest group. It’s going to be a lot of tough decisions on when to play certain guys and trying to get guys enough bats and defensively we have a chance to be very special as well.”

Last year’s AAC player of the year Bryant Packard returns where he has already garnered spots on four All-America squads in the preseason. Last year he hit .406 with 14 home runs, 16 doubles and 50 RBI. In case that wasn’t enough, he also had six stolen bases.

Packard says he is trying his best to drown out the preseason noise and try to keep a level headed approach.

“I didn’t want to delete my twitter because a lot of stuff is pretty funny on there but I just started muting accounts that would talk about preseason polls and stuff like that,” Packard said, “Coach says I shouldn’t unfollow them because that kind of looks bad but I started muting them and really started ignoring the noise. It is really hard but last season expectations were really high and we didn’t follow through so no awards are given out during the preseason.”

Spencer Brickhouse added 10 homers and 50 RBIs while catcher Jake Washer gives ECU additional power at the plate. Brickhouse talked about keeping things light and remembering that it’s just a game.

“In terms of expectations everybody has a result oriented mindset coming from our fanbase. It’s kind of understandable. Growing up I was a fan of different teams, I was very result oriented but for these guys I’m more worried about them following what East Carolina is about. Integrity and stuff like that,” Brickhouse said, “I’m just trying to make sure that everyone enjoys the game of baseball because in the end it’s just a game. We need to treat it like a game and not a life and death situation.”

Even though Chris Holba who went 9-1 last year and Davis Kirkpatrick are gone, he Pirates have a good nucleus of pitchers with Tyler Smith, Alec Burleson and Trey Benton returning to go along with Jake Agnos. Benton had a 3.13 ERA last year in nine starts and struck out 68 batters with just 13 walks in 69 innings. Smith has the ability to step up big this season. Agnos brings two years of experience. That gives Cliff Godwin plenty of guys to choose from in the starting rotation and plenty of depth in the bullpen.

The Pirates open the season at home in Clark-LeClair Stadium with a three game set with Radford on Friday February 15 with the first pitch scheduled for 4 o’clock.

Below are a list of key returning and departed players along with press conference audio from ECU coaches and players.

ECU Key Returning Players:

Bryant Packard, OF/DH, .406 BA, 14 HR, 50 RBI

Spencer Brickhouse, 1B/DH, .298 BA, 10 HR, 50 RBI

Trey Benton, P, 3.13 ERA, 4-5 W/L, 69.0 IP, 68 SO

Jake Agnos, P, 4.10 ERA, 4-4 W/L, 63.2 IP, 86 SO

Brady Lloyd, IF, .322 BA, 25 RBI, 16 SB

Jake Washer, C, .287 BA, 6 HR, 40 RBI

ECU Key Departed Players:

Dwanya Williams-Sutton, OF, .331 BA, 7 HR, 21 RBI, 18 SB

Drew Hendrickson, OF, .291 BA, 26 RBI

Connor Litton, IF, .285 BA, 9 HR, 38 RBI

Chris Holba, P, 2.99 ERA, 9-1 W/L, 81.1 IP, 60 SO

