ECU Coaches Drop In On Cameron Smith Who Delivers the Latest
Westwood High’s Cameron Smith recently snagged an ECU offer to go along with quite a few others. A pair of Pirate assistants then dropped in to see him on Thursday, so PI caught up with him to gage...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news