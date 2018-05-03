Ticker
ECU Coaches Drop In On Cameron Smith Who Delivers the Latest

ECU coaches paid Columbia, South Carolina rising senior cornerback Cameron Smith a visit on Thursday.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Westwood High’s Cameron Smith recently snagged an ECU offer to go along with quite a few others. A pair of Pirate assistants then dropped in to see him on Thursday, so PI caught up with him to gage...

