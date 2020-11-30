PirateIllustrated - ECU D-Lineman Hozey Haji-Badri has entered the transfer portal

East Carolina defensive lineman Hozey Haji-Badri has entered the transfer portal.

Haji-Badri transferred to East Carolina from Asa College in New York as part of the 2019 Pirate recruiting class.

Haji-Badri, out of Chantilly, Virginia who played in ten games in 2019, played in just four games this season. He recorded 15 tackles and 1.5 TFL during his time at East Carolina.

He recorded a pair of stops in the season opener with one tackle for a loss against UCF and helped the Pirate defense record five sacks against USF on October 10.

Haji-Badri recorded at least one tackle in nine of the 14 games in which he played with multiple tackles in five contests and was credited with 1.5 career TFL's with a career high three tackles against the Bulls.

Fourteen of his 15 career tackles occurred on rushing plays with four of those coming in 2020.

The 6-3, 277 pounder was a senior this season and under the Covid19 rules would get to repeat his senior season next year.

He joins defensive back Robert Kennedy and safety Tank Robinson among those who will not return to the Pirate program next season.

Haji-Badri was recruited by former ECU defensive line coach Jeff Hanson along with head coach Mike Houston.

