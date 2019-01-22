Shankweiler Delivers New Offer to Chesapeake 3-Star Lamareon James
Chesapeake (Va) Indian River athlete Lamareon James finds his stock continuing to rise. The Rivals 3-Star picked up a new offer from ECU on Tuesday to go along with several that he already has.Incl...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news