(11)ECU rallied from one run back to score a three runs and pick up a 3-1 win over Houston in the night cap of Saturday’s double-header to take the AAC weekend series at Schroeder Park.

Jake Kuchmaner got the start for ECU on the mound. Kuchmaner went five and a third innings and gave up one run before Evan Voliva(4-1) entered in relief in the sixth and picked up the victory. Kuchmaner had seven strikeouts and yielded four hits on the mound for ECU(24-7/8-1 AAC).

Houston(17-15/3-6 AAC) scored first on a Joe Davis home run over the left centerfield fence that gave Houston an early 1-0 lead in the first inning.

In the top of the seventh inning, Jake Washer tied the game with his second home run of the Saturday double-header off of Clay Aguilar. Then Ryder Giles doubled to bring in another run and suddenly the entire completion of the contest changed with ECU taking a 2-1 lead.

That prompted a pitching change as Aguilar, who took the loss to fall to 2-3, exited after six and two-thirds innings. Aguilar registered nine strikeouts, yielding five hits and a pair of earned runs. Houston brought in Devon Roedahl with a pair of outs in the seventh frame.

Spencer Brickhouse made it 3-1 ECU when he fired a base hit up the middle in the eighth inning and Turner Brown scored from second.

Alec Burleson came on late in relief of Evan Voliva for ECU to shut the door and pick up his third save of the year with three strikeouts in the ninth for the Pirates to take the AAC weekend series 2-1.

ECU next travels to Wilmington to take on UNC-W at Brooks Field next Tuesday night at 6:00 pm.

2,201 attendance