PirateIllustrated - ECU Enters Opening Week With Renewed Optimism vs (13)UCF

ECU enters week one of the 2020 football season facing nationally ranked UCF. The Knights enter Saturday’s game ranked 13th in the nation in the most recent Associated Press poll after an impressive 49-21 road win at Georgia Tech.

In that game Dillon Gabriel threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns to spearhead 660 yards of total offense for the Knights that generated 243 yards of rushing.

The UCF defense also forced four Yellow Jacket fumbles and recovered three to make life even harder for Georgia Tech.

If ECU is going to be successful this Saturday they will have to move the football and get their fair share of defensive stops. Handling the overall speed of the Knight offense is going to be a challenge as it was for Georgia Tech last Saturday and ECU head coach Mike Houston addressed that on Monday.

“Obviously their talent and speed in all three phases is going to be a challenge. You watch them from the opening kickoff against Georgia Tech who has an improved roster. The speed differential was drastic. I think it’s something we experienced last year down in Orlando so we have a good feel for it from that game,” said Houston.

“Beyond that, handling the tempo of their offense is something we’re going to have to do a great job with this week. We were able to start on that a little bit last week using our offense to help us there a little bit but also I think our scout teams have done a good job of trying to simulate an uptempo deal. We’ve got to limit the dynamic plays on offense. Hopefully we can have some of our own offensively for us.”

UCF has a tendency to jump on teams early offensively and finding ways to hold that to a minimum could pay dividends for the Pirates.

“I think it’s critical. Stay in the fight. We’ve been talking about that and kind of equating it to the Mike Tyson of the early 90’s and late 80’s,” said Houston, “He knocked out so many opponents so early in the match. It was really until Buster Douglas took him into the latter rounds that he finally lost.”

“It’s kind of that mentality. We’ve got to compete and go out from the get-go and not get behind like we did last year. I thought Georgia Tech did a decent job of that last week. They had three drives in the first quarter that all got down in the red zone. The disappointing thing for them was only coming away with seven points, so if we can get a fast start offensively and keep a really competitive game, I think that will help our kids’ confidence.”

Junior quarterback Holton Ahlers at 6-3, 228 heads up ECU’s efforts offensively. Ahlers started all 12 games last year, passing for 3,387 yards (264-of-442) and 21 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions.

His completion percentage was solid at 59.7 percent. Ahlers ranked ninth in total offense with 3,746 yards, 12th in passing yards per game at 282.2, 17th in completions per game (22.0) and 21st in passing yards. On top of that he rushed for 359 yards and six touchdowns.

In the process, Ahlers established three single-game ECU records for passing yards (535 vs. Cincinnati), passing touchdowns (six vs. SMU) and most total yards (556 vs. Cincinnati).

Darius Pinnix is listed as the likely starter at running back with an OR next to his name on the depth chart. If Pinnix doesn’t start, look for 5-10, 210 pound transfer running back Chase Hayden and we could see a steady diet of both.

“Demetrius Mauney is a guy that has been out and has missed some time during camp so he’s coming back so there is another guy who is going to be in that mix,” said Coach Houston, “I think there has been a lot of competition there. We want to play a lot of guys in the backfield. Now you’re getting into competition on the field and in the games, so certainly competition is going to dictate some of that.”

Blake Proehl along with C.J. Johnson or UCLA transfer Audi Omotosho are slated to start at the other wideout position with sure handed Tyler Sneed at the inside receiver slot and Jeremy Lewis at tight end.

Defensively, the Pirate defensive line will have to do a solid job of keeping things in tact if they are to limit a potent UCF offense. If they are able to apply pressure, that will put the ECU secondary in a better position to contest passes and make plays.

“I think the kids are ready to go out there and play. Unlike last year, we’ve put an emphasis on depth there on that defensive front so we’ve had great competition throughout preseason camp,” Houston told PirateIllustrated.com on Monday, “We’re going to play a lot of kids on Saturday and so they’re just ready to go compete.”

Up front that starts with guys like D’Angelo McKinnie and Hozey Hadri-Badri, either of which could start inside along with converted hybrid defensive end Rick D’Abreu who at 6-2, 253 is slated to start at the other interior position. Appalachian State grad transfer Chris Willis along with Damir Faison will man the defensive end positions for what should be a very active ECU 4-3 defensive scheme under new defensive coordinator Blake Harrell.

At linebacker, senior Bruce Bivins returns along with Xavier Smith and Jireh Wilson while in the secondary Ja’Quan McMillian, who was stellar last season, is back. He will get plenty of help from Malik Fleming at the other corner position. At safety, sophomore transfer Shawn Dourseau and veteran senior Warren Saba are slated to start for the Pirates.

Game time is set for high noon in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for East Carolina vs (13)UCF in the Pirates’ season opener. Stay tuned for more as game week progresses here on PirateIllustrated.com as we enter our 15th season of coverage of the Pirates.