ECU Extends Third Coffeyville Offer to O-Lineman Matt Keeler
East Carolina extended their third Coffeyville C.C. offensive line offer in just the last seven days on Monday to freshman lineman Matt Keeler.Like Nathaniel Trzpuc and fellow teammate John Bolding...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news