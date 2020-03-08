11th seeded ECU will take on the 6 seed Memphis in the first round of the Air Force Reserve AAC Basketball Tournament in Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth at 10:30 p.m. Thursday night on ESPNU.

The winner to advance to face third-seeded Tulsa late Friday night at 9:30 p.m. EDT.

The Pirates fell to the Tigers 77-73 in their only meeting this season in a hotly contested game on February 9 in the FedEx Forum.

The top 4 seeds get a first round bye in this week's AAC Basketball Tournament bracket.

1 Cincinnati (13-5)

2. Houston (13-5)

3. Tulsa (13-5)

4. Wichita State (11-7)

5. Connecticut (10-8)

6. Memphis (10-8)

7. SMU (9-9)

8. UCF (7-11)

9. USF (7-11)

10. Temple (6-12)

11. East Carolina (5-13)

12. Tulane (4-14).

The Pirates fell to UCF 94-62 on Sunday in Orlando while Memphis lost at Houston 64-57.