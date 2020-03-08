ECU Faces Memphis in Thursday Rematch in AAC Tourney
11th seeded ECU will take on the 6 seed Memphis in the first round of the Air Force Reserve AAC Basketball Tournament in Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth at 10:30 p.m. Thursday night on ESPNU.
The winner to advance to face third-seeded Tulsa late Friday night at 9:30 p.m. EDT.
The Pirates fell to the Tigers 77-73 in their only meeting this season in a hotly contested game on February 9 in the FedEx Forum.
The top 4 seeds get a first round bye in this week's AAC Basketball Tournament bracket.
1 Cincinnati (13-5)
2. Houston (13-5)
3. Tulsa (13-5)
4. Wichita State (11-7)
5. Connecticut (10-8)
6. Memphis (10-8)
7. SMU (9-9)
8. UCF (7-11)
9. USF (7-11)
10. Temple (6-12)
11. East Carolina (5-13)
12. Tulane (4-14).
The Pirates fell to UCF 94-62 on Sunday in Orlando while Memphis lost at Houston 64-57.
First Round - Thursday, March 12
Game 1: No. 9 USF vs. No. 8 UCF | 1 p.m. ET | Noon CT | ESPNU
Game 2: No. 12 Tulane vs. No. 5 UConn | 3 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. CT| ESPNU
Game 3: No. 10 Temple vs. No. 7 SMU | 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT| ESPNU
Game 4: No. 11 ECU vs. No. 6 Memphis | 10 p.m. ET | 9 p.m. CT | ESPNU
Quarterfinals- Friday, March 13
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 Cincinnati | 1 p.m. ET | Noon CT | ESPN2
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 4 Wichita State | 3 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. CT | ESPN2
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 2 Houston | 7:30 p.m. ET | 6:30 p.m. CT | ESPNU
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 3 Tulsa | 9:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m. CT | ESPNU
Semifinals - Saturday, March 14
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 3 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. CT | ESPN2
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 5 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. CT | ESPN2
AAC Championship Game - Sunday, March 15
Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 3:15 p.m. ET | 2:15 p.m. CT | ESPN
