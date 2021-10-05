ECU Faces UCF In Search of Their Fourth Straight Win
East Carolina(3-2/1-0 AAC) enters this week’s game at UCF riding a three-game win streak which gets them half way to bowl eligibility with nine games remaining.In the process, Keaton Mitchell logge...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news